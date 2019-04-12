Fire breaks out inside unoccupied Doral warehouse

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy black smoke billowed from an unoccupied Doral warehouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene near Northwest 84th Avenue and 30th Terrace, Friday.

Crews used a water hose to quickly douse the flames.

The firefighters’ quick actions prevented the blaze from spreading to the rest of the units inside the warehouse complex.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.