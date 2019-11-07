Fire breaks out inside Miami Springs apartment complex

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out from inside a Miami Springs apartment complex.

The flames came from a first floor unit at the complex along South Royal Poinciana Boulevard near Sheridan Drive, Thursday morning.

Residents evacuated the building while firefighters battled the blaze.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause remains unknown.

