SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames sparked inside of a two-story home in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the second alarm house fire near Southwest 159th Avenue and 42nd Terrace, just before 1 a.m., Saturday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire through the smoke and were able to quickly put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

