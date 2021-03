SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A fire sparked at a home in Sugarloaf Key.

A man and woman escaped a raging fire on the deck of their home, Monday night. The fire spread quickly before rescue crews extinguished the flames.

Officials temporarily closed nearby roadways while crews fought the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

