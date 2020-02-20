Fire breaks out at Pompano Beach high-rise apartment

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high rise fire in Pompano Beach drove a woman out of her apartment.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex near South Ocean Boulevard and Southeast 10th Street, Thursday morning.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames that covered the bedroom.

The woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

