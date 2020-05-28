Fire breaks out at pavilion inside Lauderdale Lakes park

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has broken out at a pavilion inside a Lauderdale Lakes park.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Northgate Park, at 3555 W. Oakland Park Blvd., at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, the call came in as a picnic table on fire, but the fire has since spread to other parts of the pavilion.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the pavilion.

Aerial footage also showed a picnic table engulfed in flames, as firefighters began to battle the blaze.

Crews have shut down Oakland Park Boulevard at 35th Avenue while they work to control the blaze.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.