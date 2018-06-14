Fire breaks out at Opa-locka junkyard

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to several cars ablaze in Opa-locka, Thursday morning.

Officials said three cars caught fire at a junkyard near Alexandria Drive and Northwest 127th Street.

Fortunately, the fire was isolated from the rest of the vehicles in the lot and quickly extinguished.

“They were able to quickly extinguish without involving any other cars,” said Miami-Dade Fire Lt. Kirsten Miller. “It didn’t spread further than the original three cars that caught on fire.”

Police said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

