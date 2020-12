NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Smoke and flames billowed from the roof of the home in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 93rd Street, Tuesday.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen after a pot was left on the stove.

No injuries were reported.

