Fire breaks out at Fresco y Más in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that broke out inside of a Fresco y Más in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the supermarket located along Southwest 117th Avenue and 74th Street at around 5:20 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said the business was evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was contained to one room and quickly put out.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.