Fire breaks out at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a Fort Lauderdale home, Monday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. at a home located on 820 Southwest 30th Street.

Two people were reportedly transported from the single-family home with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A resident of the location told 7News that he was the only one home at the time when the fire broke out.

The fire is now under control. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

