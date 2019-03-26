Fire breaks out at Dillard’s inside Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a blaze after the Dillard’s store caught fire inside Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Pines Boulevard, near North Flamingo Road, around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

A 7News viewer captured smoke flowing into the parking lot of the mall.

***The area North of Dillards at Pembroke Lakes Mall @PembrokeLakes has been cleared and is safe to enter. Thank you again for your cooperation.**** — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 26, 2019

Witnesses said people were evacuated from the store but were eventually allowed back inside.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

