SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a second alarm house fire near Southwest 159th Avenue and 42nd Terrace just before 1 a.m., Saturday.

Units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two story home.

Fire crews were able to locate the fire through the smoke and were able to quickly put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.