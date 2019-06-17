Fire at Plantation home leaves 3 animals dead

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Three animals have died after a fire ignited in a Plantation house.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to a home near Sunrise Boulevard late Saturday night.

Firefighters said the home belongs to Broward County Public Defender and 7News Legal Analyst Howard Finklestein, who was away on a business trip when the flames started.

Two dogs and a cat did not survive the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters ruled the fire to be accidental.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.