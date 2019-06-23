Fire at Edison High field house investigated as possible arson

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is reeling after, officials said, the field house at Miami Edison Senior High School caught fire, causing severe damage the structure and burning athletic equipment stored inside.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, authorities are attempting to determine whether or not Sunday afternoon’s blaze was an arson attack.

Crews responded to the scene of the fire along Northwest 62nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Edison’s football team posted a photo of the charred structure to their social media platforms.

The players were heading home from a college tour when they learned about the fire.

Among the equipment burned in the fire were bags, practice dummies and field markers.

The investigation continues.

