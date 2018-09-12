Fire alarms at MSD go off multiple times, traumatizing students

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas students said they were on edge after fire alarms went off, causing them to relive the Feb. 14 tragedy.
It’s been more than six months since the Valentine’s Day massacre and traumatized students are thinking about that nightmare after fire alarms went off, Wednesday.
Students told 7News they felt someone was intentionally setting off the newly installed fire alarm. They said the alarms have been going off since the new school year began.
“It was kind of like a hectic feeling ’cause everybody’s crying, everybody’s wondering what’s happening,” said a MSD student. “It’s kind of like reliving what happened on February 14th.”
Some who spoke with 7News said the alarm is the same terrifying sound many heard the day a gunman walked onto campus and fatally shot 17 people.
“I was taking a test when I heard the first one, so we all kind of stopped,” said another MSD student. “My heart did drop for a second because I was scared.”
Other upset students tweeted about the ordeal, Wednesday.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the school’s fire alarms went off because of a faulty wire in one of the pull stations.
