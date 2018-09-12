Fire alarms at MSD go off multiple times, traumatizing students

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas students said they were on edge after fire alarms went off, causing them to relive the Feb. 14 tragedy.

It’s been more than six months since the Valentine’s Day massacre and traumatized students are thinking about that nightmare after fire alarms went off, Wednesday.

Students told 7News they felt someone was intentionally setting off the newly installed fire alarm. They said the alarms have been going off since the new school year began.

“It was kind of like a hectic feeling ’cause everybody’s crying, everybody’s wondering what’s happening,” said a MSD student. “It’s kind of like reliving what happened on February 14th.”

Some who spoke with 7News said the alarm is the same terrifying sound many heard the day a gunman walked onto campus and fatally shot 17 people.

“I was taking a test when I heard the first one, so we all kind of stopped,” said another MSD student. “My heart did drop for a second because I was scared.”

Other upset students tweeted about the ordeal, Wednesday.

The fire alarm has gone off over 6 times TODAY…..SIX TIMES. This is INEXCUSABLE. PRIME REASON WHY WE WERE FIGHTING TO GET SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS WHO CARE ABOUT THE KIDS & FACULTY WHO WERE THERE THAT DAY. WHY IS NOTHING BEING DONE! https://t.co/btYS5U6LQ4 — Johanna Feis #MSDStrong (@FeisJohanna) September 12, 2018

Confused as to why after over FIVE fire alarm malfunctions where students bolt out of the cafeteria, hide in closets, and have panic attacks because of their memories from 2/14. @broward_schools and @FLGovScott have ignored requests for the fire alarm to be shut off. — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) September 12, 2018

6 times, the fire alarm has gone off 6 times this school year. We haven’t in been in school for a month yet — I’m just a kid, living life (@SarahStricker) September 12, 2018

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the school’s fire alarms went off because of a faulty wire in one of the pull stations.

MSD fire alarm update. School board fire alarm tech confirmed that the alarm this morning was caused by a system malfunction and the defective component has been replaced. — Broward Sheriff's Office Parkland District (@bsoparkland) September 12, 2018

