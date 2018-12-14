Fire alarm pulled at Sawgrass Mills food court, triggering panic

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Panicked shoppers ran out of Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise after, police said, someone pulled the fire alarm at the food court.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the shopping center just after 5 p.m., Friday.

The call coincided with somebody saying that they might have heard gunshots inside the mall. However, officials confirmed that no shots were fired.

We have responded to the mall in reference to a fire alarm. There is no critical incident at Sawgrass Mills Mall. Individuals were running but there was only a fire alarm pulled. #SawgrassMills #SawgrassMall #Sawgrass #sunrisepolice pic.twitter.com/mOhv3kyDNI — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) December 14, 2018

7Skyforce HD was above the scene where dozens of shoppers and employees could be seen huddled outside of the Burlington store.

One person was treated for a medical condition related to the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

