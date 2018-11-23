Fire alarm pulled at Dolphin Mall food court, triggering panic

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to Dolphin Mall after, officials said, someone pulled the fire alarm in the food court, creating a brief panic among Black Friday shoppers.

Sweetwater Police officers responded to a disturbance call at the mall, just after 6 p.m.

Shoppers took to social media to describe a chaotic scene, saying dozens of shoppers fled the premises.

#BREAKING: Fire alarm went off at Dolphin Mall causing brief panic during busy Black Friday shopping pic.twitter.com/JZVLZ4OwfI — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 23, 2018

But shortly after 6:30 p.m., mall officials said the source of the pandemonium was that someone had pulled the fire alarm at the food court.

Fire Alarm pulled at Dolphin mall. FALSE ALARM. Great job by our officers and outside agencies for the quick response! — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) November 23, 2018

Police said the situation was diffused a short time later. Mall operations have returned to normal.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.