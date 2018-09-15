Fire alarm discharges at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees and shoppers at Dolphin Mall were on alert after the fire alarm went off.

According to Sweetwater Police, the fire alarm was discharged at Dolphin Mall located near Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue, Saturday.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured. However, one person was arrested at the mall for carrying a firearm.

The arrest is unrelated to the fire alarm incident.

The mall has resumed regular business.

