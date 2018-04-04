Final Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor released from hospital

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The final survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been released from the hospital, nearly two months after the shooting.

Officials said 15-year-old Anthony Borges used his body to block a classroom door during the shooting. He was credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

He was shot five times and needed a host of surgeries before being released on Tuesday.

Weeks after being shot, the 15-year-old fell critically ill of an intestinal infection and was placed into a medically-induced coma.

Borges and his lawyer said they plan on suing Broward County Schools and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Seventeen people were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting.

