MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are making final preparations on the Dolphin Expressway before a new interchange is set to open, and drivers will encounter detours on the roadway.

The highway received a new paint job on Friday ahead of Monday’s opening of the “Diverging Diamond Interchange,” or DDI.

The new traffic pattern is part of South Florida’s massive reconstruction project on State Road 836. Drivers will soon be able to cross over to the left or opposite side of the road under the Dolphin and Northwest 57th Avenue.

As crews make final touches over the weekend, all lanes, entrance and exit ramps on Northwest 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive will be closed to traffic.

