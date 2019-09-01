Final preps, evacuations in Palm Beach, Martin counties ahead of Dorian

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — Now that a Hurricane Warning is in place for parts of northern Palm Beach and Martin counties, residents said they want to make sure they’re ready to ride out Dorian, either at boarded-up homes, an emergency shelter or far away from the danger zone.

At Schooners, a seafood restaurant in Jupiter, employees on Sunday packed up and removed items that could potentially turn into projectiles, like parts of a ceiling fan.

“It’s not our first rodeo, but we are doing some definite precautions and making sure that we’re all together,” said server Shana DeYoung.

The restaurant closed earlier on Sunday, and it’s unlikely they will reopen Monday.

The wait for Dorian’s arrival is causing some fatigue among locals. The Category 5 storm’s path and impact in Florida remain uncertain.

“We’re boarded up. We have our food put away and have a safe place to go, so we’re ready,” said Stuart resident Clifford Burg, “but you’re ready for a Cat 5.”

“Oh, we’re just waiting for it. It’s like waiting for a baby to be born,” said Stuart resident Sheri Burg. “Come on, come on, let’s get here and get it over with so we can get on with our lives.”

In addition to a Hurricane Warning that extends from Jupiter north to the Brevard/Volusia County line, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the rest of Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday .Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion. Zone B generally includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.

Officials urged Floridians not to take any chances with this hurricane.

“I’m ready for the worst. We’re prepared for that, but I think it’s going to be quite bad,” said Sheri.

Palm Beach officials have opened up nine general population shelters, as well as a special needs shelter and a pet-friendly shelter.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.