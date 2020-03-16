Final flights from UK, Ireland set to arrive at South Florida airports ahead of travel ban

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The final flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to arrive at airports in South Florida after President Donald Trump announced the European travel ban will extend to those two countries.

Miami International Airport officials said flights from Europe are down by about 50%, as the travel restrictions are set to go into effect, Monday night.

“So, tonight the travel restrictions that previously included 26 countries in Europe now also includes the UK and Ireland, so from those countries, only U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents can be on those flights,” MIA spokesperson Greg Chin said.

7News cameras captured several travelers wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves from COVID-19 at MIA. The airport is one of 13 airports in the U.S. still accepting flights from Europe.

For the next 30 days, foreign travelers will not be allowed to fly into the country, but Americans can come home, and when they arrive, they will be screened.

“They’ll get a list of questions regarding their health, a few questions about how they’re feeling that day, if they’re feeling like they have a fever kind of thing, they’ll be greeted when they get off the flight from Europe, and they may get a random temperature check,” Chin said.

The big boards at the airport could be seen colored with cancelled flights from Europe, and this comes as American Airlines announced that they are cutting international flights from the U.S. by 75%.

“It’s tough, but there’s no other way to do it,” one traveler said.

“The safety is very important,” a second traveler said.

Although the flights from Europe to MIA are down by about half, officials said that’s not necessarily bad news for Americans flying home.

“So far, it’s been very smooth,” Chin said. “We haven’t seen the long lines that are being seen at other airports because of the decrease in traffic from other countries and in other airports.”

Officials recommend those with travel plans, no matter where they are flying, to check with their airline before arriving at the airport.

