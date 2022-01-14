CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A final farewell was held in honor of a Coral Springs-Parkland firefighter who died following a two-year battle with cancer.

Firefighter/Paramedic James “Nate” Leonard died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday.

On Friday morning, a service was held for the 43-year-old at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Coral Springs.

He joined the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department in 2007 and achieved numerous accolades throughout his career.

Leonard is survived by his wife, parents and sister.

