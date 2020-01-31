Fighter jets to perform flyover at Super Bowl following national anthem

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four fighter jets will be performing a flyover following the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

7News cameras captured four U.S. Navy fighter jets that will perform the traditional flyover at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Friday.

The Navy alternates the flyover with the U.S. Air Force for the Super Bowl, and they will bring two F-18s and two F-35s for this year’s flyover.

“These are operational aircraft, so we just got back off deployment in May, and we’re out there flying missions day in and day out,” U.S. Navy Commander Chad Heirigs said. “It’s just airspeed and distance and hitting that time on target to the exact second.”

“We’ll be in a diamond formation as we go across the field,” U.S. Navy Commander Dan Kitts said. “It’s right at the end of the anthem, so they’ve given us the exact second that we need to be directly overhead the field.”

The flight from the base in Homestead to Hard Rock Stadium is about five minutes long.

Following the flyover, the pilots will be escorted back to the venue, where they will be recognized during the game’s third quarter.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.