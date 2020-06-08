Fighter jets fly over Miami as part of monthly drill

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - People across South Florida were treated to a spectacle in the sky.

Fighter jets were seen flying over Biscayne Bay near Brickell and other areas, Sunday.

The sight had many people wondering what was going on.

Turns out, it was just a routine training exercise from the 482nd fighter wing out of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The base said the flyover was part of a monthly drill.

