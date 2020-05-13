Fight between two alligators in Florida nature reserve captured on video

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A fight between two alligators at a Florida nature reserve was captured on video.

Hank Bagwell was walking at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland when he spotted the two alligators fighting in a canal.

“Oh my god, look at that,” Bagwell can be heard whispering to himself in the video. “They’re huge!”

The gators are later seen going their separate ways, with neither paying attention to Bagwell as he passed by.

“Neither of those gators were interested that I was there,” Bagwell told FOX 13. “It was one of the most incredible things I’ve seen in the wild.”

