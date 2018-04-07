Fight at Dolphin Mall leads to panic, at least 1 detained

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A fight that broke out at Dolphin Mall, Saturday night, led to chaos and panic, both among shoppers and on social media.

Sweetwater Police said investigators are trying to determine whether the altercation took place inside or outside of the mall.

Officials said one or two people have been taken into custody.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the mall, less than an hour after videos posted to social media platforms showed people running out in large numbers.

Another video shows police cruisers outside the mall and a helicopter circling the area.

Another clip shows a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle parked near the Cheesecake Factory.

