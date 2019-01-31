Fight among teens leaves at least 1 injured near SW Miami-Dade school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a heated argument among teens quickly escalated to violent blows in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene outside a McDonald’s near Ferguson Senior High School, along Miller Road and 157th Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., Thursday.

The video showed a group of teens shouting and squaring up right before someone throws the first blow that knocks a victim to the ground.

More people can then be seen in the video jumping in and repeatedly kicking and punching the victim while he’s down.

Things took a potentially dangerous turn when one of the teens appears to pull out a gun in the video.

People could then be heard screaming while running away from the area out of fear for their safety.

However, it remains unknown whether or not the weapon was real, as no shots were fired.

Officials eventually broke up the scene and detained several people, both male and female, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old.

At least one victim, a 16-year-old male, was injured in the fight, police said.

Meanwhile, parents were shocked after seeing footage of the fight.

“As a parent, of course you’re concerned, but unfortunately, they’re kids, still,” said Tiffiny Sanchez.

Sanchez hopes the video will force parents to keep their kids on the right track.

“Parents should be talking to their kids nowadays,” she said, “but unfortunately, not everybody is going to be brought up the same way.”

In a voicemail meant to inform parents of the incident, the principal at Ferguson High said that the individuals involved were not students at the school.

