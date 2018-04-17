MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic sports trophy is currently on tour around the globe, and on Tuesday, it landed in South Florida to give fans an up close look.

The Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour jet touched down at Miami International Airport, and 7News was able to take a peek inside the red, white and black plane.

“This is the original, real FIFA World Cup trophy. It only comes out every four years on this tour,” said a FIFA spokesperson.

The iconic gold award was only captured on camera at MIA following its private arrival.

“It’s truly a global affair,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez during the trophy’s local unveiling. “Here in Miami-Dade County, a global crossroad of cultures, we represent the diversity of this sport and this trophy.”

The World Cup is on a worldwide tour. Miami is its second U.S. city stop.

“Miami is one of the capitals of the Hispanic world in North America. Obviously, Hispanic people love football. They know the World Cup,” said Philippe Lefloch, chief commercial officer for FIFA.

Miami is one of 91 cities around the world where the coveted World Cup will stop before 32 teams will play for it this summer.

“It symbolizes the World Cup. It symbolizes football. it’s a beautiful trophy,” said Lefloch.

This is the fourth trophy tour made possible by Coca-Cola, a partnership that has spanned four decades.

“What we want to do is bring the trophy to as many people as possible, all the fans of soccer that live around the world, and especially here in the United States,” said Juan Pablo Gonzalez, director of marketing for Coca-Cola.

The Miami stop has Gimenez sharing a hope for the future. “I’m really excited about it because we’re also vying to be a World Cup city in 2026,” he said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will air on 7, beginning June 14.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.