Fiery crash on I-95 in Dania Beach leaves 3 dead

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash on I-95 in Dania Beach that left three people dead, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fiery wreck happened just north of Griffin Road, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said a vehicle heading southbound collided with a car that was stuck from a previous crash, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames and killing the three victims inside.

Troopers shut down all southbound lanes on the highway for hours. They have since reopened to traffic.

