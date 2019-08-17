FHP: Woman in critical condition after exiting moving vehicle on I-95 in Miami, driver arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after, witnesses said, she exited a moving vehicle while traveling north on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near Interstate 195, at around 6 a.m., Saturday.

According to FHP, the driver of the black Honda Civic said she and her friend had visited Blue Martini in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood before the incident occurred.

Troopers said the victim was in the car’s rear seat when she opened the door and exited the vehicle while it was in motion.

Investigators said they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident but said they cannot confirm at this time.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Troopers said they could not confirm whether a vehicle struck the victim when she exited the car or if the injuries she suffered were from her exiting the vehicle while it was in motion.

City of Miami Police have arrested the driver of the Honda Civic after she was accused of giving a false report.

FHP said Miami-Dade Police’s crime scene investigators are processing the vehicle for evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

