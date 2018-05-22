FHP vehicle struck by bullet after shots fired on Turnpike, trooper OK

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was shot at multiple times on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday evening.

FHP responded to the scene at the Turnpike along Southwest 288th Street. Miami-Dade Police also responded to provide assistance.

According to investigators, the trooper was patrolling the northbound side of the roadway when he heard several gunshots and felt one projectile hit his vehicle.

The trooper pulled over safely, inspected his vehicle and discovered a bullet had struck his vehicle in the left side front quarter panel.

The trooper has confirmed that he was not hurt.

It remains unknown whether this was a malicious attack and whether the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Officials said the trooper was patrolling in the area and going northbound at the time of the incident.

The incident did not appear to affect traffic in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.