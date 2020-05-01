FHP troopers prevent man from setting car on fire on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s car captured troopers preventing a man from setting his car on fire along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The incident occurred around Northwest 95th Street, in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

The driver could be seen stopping his white Honda on the interstate then hopping out before, FHP said, he started pouring several gallons of gasoline on top of the car.

One trooper could be seen pushing the man from behind, and three others on the passenger side of the car were ready to grab him.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

