(WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is speaking out after putting her life in danger to prevent a drunk driver from crashing into runners participating in a race.

FHP Trooper Toni Schuck made the split-second decision to protect runners participating in a 10K race on Sunday.

Both she and the other driver, 52-year-old Kristen Watts, were seriously hurt — but survived.

“I contribute the survival of that crash to first my truck,” said Schuck. “It was a larger truck. The safety features that that truck has.”

FHP officials said a BMW sped past road closures and law enforcement near Saint Petersburg.

They said Schuck was the last line of defense.

“It’s just a situation where I knew there were people there and I’m thankful that it was me. I’m thankful she didn’t get past me,” said Schuck.

“There’s no telling what would have happened had that vehicle actually reached all of those runners. The bottom line is these troopers saved dozens upon dozens of lives,” said said FHP Trooper Ken Watson.

Watts was ordered to be held on a $52,000 bond.

FHP officials said she had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

As for Schuck, she suffered a serious head wound and a concussion.

Doctors said her injuries will leave behind permanent scars on her head and face.

Despite that, she said she’s glad she was able to stop that driver.

“I think I had a guardian angel,” Schuck said.

Schuck is recovering at home but says she intends to return to work as soon as she can.

