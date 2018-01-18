FHP trooper saves woman from burning car after crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The life-saving efforts of an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol trooper were captured on video as he rescued a woman from a burning car after a crash in North Miami.

Police said a car collided with a marked Miami-Dade Police cruiser, near Northeast 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Nov. 29.

The trooper was working an off-duty contraction job when he saw the crash.

Dash cam footage from the car of Florida Highway Patrol trooper Yenir Dinaz Bueno shows the car engulfed in flames with the unconscious woman trapped inside in the passenger seat.

The passenger door appears to be jammed, and the trooper can been seen running around the car, desperately trying to get her out.

“The vehicle’s engulfed in flames, as you see in the video,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Alvaro Feola. “Without hesitation, he gets out of the car, he runs into the fire to save the life of a person. Just amazing.”

Another trooper used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

The troopers pulled the woman out alive.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Feola. “I’ve been there myself, and you’ve got a few seconds — seconds are critical, you know, to make a life-saving effort, and that’s exactly what this trooper did.”

The woman was badly injured but survived.

“You don’t need words. Just look at the video, you’ll see the things that the officers, all of us, we go through on a daily basis,” said Feola. “This is what we do. This is what we go through everyday. You know, we’re police officers 24/7.”

