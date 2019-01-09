FHP trooper returns to duty after being struck by driver on SR 836

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has returned to the job after he nearly lost his life when he was hit by a distracted driver in 2017.

Trooper Carlos Rosario is getting back to life as he knew, it but nothing about Wednesday is normal. First – he reported for duty at FHP headquarters by helicopter

His return came after a near deadly accident on March 17, 2017.

“On this day, my life changed due to an unfortunate traffic crash where I almost lost my life,” Rosario said.

Rosario was working a detail on State Road 836 when a distracted driver hit and nearly killed him. Getting to this day has not been easy, but he’s had a lot of support.

“During that time, I have often questioned if today would ever happen, but it has,” said FHP Maj. Chris Dellapietra. “Today is the day we welcome Trooper Rosario back to full active duty.”

Rosario’s fellow troopers, officers from around South Florida, first responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, some of the medical staff who helped save his life and his family were all by his side for this special day.

“Welcome back brother, glad to be a part of it,” said Miami-Dade Fire rescue Chief Dave Downey.

“During the past 14 months, I’ve had multiple surgeries, learned to walk, talk and rely on others for basic life needs,” Rosario said.

Rosario said he relied heavily on his faith and counts that as a big reason he’s here today.

“Let’s love, and lets help each other like we are destined to do. God bless you and thank you. Jesus lives,” he said.

The FHP director was also on hand to announce that Rosario will br promoted to a corporal rank. That promotion is effect on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.