FHP trooper recovering at home after being hit by car on Florida Turnpike

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper struck in a hit-and-run has returned home from the hospital.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero is recovering at home after he suffered a broken wrist and multiple cuts to his head, Saturday.

Caballero was walking back to his cruiser when he was hit by a car on the Florida Turnpike near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

The car was later found abandoned.

Troopers are working to track down the driver of that vehicle.

