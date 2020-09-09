FHP Trooper placed on leave after shooting in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper confronted danger on duty in Delray Beach.

Officials shut down the area near West Atlantic Avenue and Southwest 11th Street, Tuesday night.

Officials said the trooper was involved in a shooting.

The trooper was placed on non-disciplinary leave, but no further details were given.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.