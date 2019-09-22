FHP trooper injured, driver arrested after DUI crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after, authorities said, a man who was driving under the influence struck his cruiser in Miami Gardens.

According to officials, FHP Trooper Carl Vincent was blocking the outside lane along State Road 7, just north of Northwest 191st Street, while investigating a crash, early Sunday morning.

Just after 4:20 a.m., investigators said, the driver of a black Chrysler sedan failed to see the cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, and crashed into it.

After the impact, officials said, the driver swerved right and collided with a light pole on the sidewalk.

Vincent was taken to Aventura Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 34-year-old Jason Murray, was arrested for DUI.

