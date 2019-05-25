FHP trooper hospitalized after hit-and-run on Turnpike in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Florida Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital after he was struck on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood by a driver who fled the scene, officials said.

FHP and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near the southbound exit ramp to Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert. His condition is unknown.

The exit ramp remains closed as authorities continue to investigate, but the rest of the southbound lanes are open.

Troopers are searching for a white 6-series BMW.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.