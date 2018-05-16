FHP: suspected drunk driver crashes into car on I-95, sends man to hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight crash on Interstate 95 injured a man and sent him to the hospital, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a truck driver was ready to tow another driver’s car on the highway. That’s when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the car that was ready to be towed.

The driver of the car being towed had her husband on the scene prior to the suspected drunk driver slamming into the vehicle. Officials said the husband was pinned during the crash.

The husband is recovering at Broward Health Medical Center as of Wednesday morning.

Four people in total are involved in the incident, but officials took the suspected drunk driver into custody.

