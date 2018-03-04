FHP: Shooting on I-95 near Commercial Blvd causes minor crash

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in on Interstate 95 caused a minor crash, Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Commercial Boulevard exit, around 2 p.m.

The shots came from one vehicle, shooting toward the other vehicles, according to FHP.

Two vehicles were hit and caused a minor crash.

No injuries were reported.

FHP is currently investigating.

