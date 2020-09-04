FHP: Seatbelts weren’t worn in rollover crash that killed 1-year-old

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol said nobody involved in a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 75 on Thursday was wearing seatbelts at the time.

According to FHP, the family, who lives in Tampa, was heading eastbound on Alligator Alley when their vehicle blew a tire near Mile Marker 27.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder and landed upside down.

Inside the vehicle was a 33-year-old man, a 31–year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy. Officials said no one in the car had on a seatbelt or a child restraint.

The 1-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and fell into the nearby canal. He was later found by a search team and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two women also sustained serious injuries, while the man and the other children all sustained minor injuries. Three people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Investigators have not released the identities of the family. Officials continue to investigate.

