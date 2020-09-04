FHP: Seat belts weren’t worn in rollover crash that killed 1-year-old

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol said nobody involved in a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 75 on Thursday was wearing seat belts at the time.

According to FHP, the family, who lives in Tampa, were headed eastbound on Alligator Alley when their vehicle blew a tire near Mile Marker 28.

“They advised that the vehicle rollover — a silver or gray pickup,” a dispatcher said. “They advised the vehicle is slipped off an embankment. It’s not visible from the roadway, and they also advised they’re also looking for a baby who may have been ejected.”

The vehicle ran off the roadway after blowing a tire, rolled over onto the grassy shoulder and landed upside down, officials said.

“Every single special operation which the Broward Sheriff’s Office has at their disposal,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

Inside the vehicle was a 33-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy. Officials said no one in the car had on a seatbelt or were in a child restraint.

“We have five walking wounded, and I’m looking for the next two with the 1-year-old missing,” a firefighter said over the radio.

The 1-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and fell into the nearby canal. He was later found by a search team and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators revealed the child was not in any sort of child restraint or wearing a seat belt.

“Command to firecom: last victim has been located,” a firefighter said.

The two women also suffered serious injuries, while the man and the other children all suffered minor injuries. Three people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Investigators have not released the identities of the family members as they continue their investigation.

