FHP searching for 3 crooks in Miami Gardens DMV burglary

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a trio of crooks who burglarized a Miami Gardens driver’s license office.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when three men broke into a driver’s license office along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 185th Drive, at around 4 a.m., Aug. 26.

Investigators said the crooks made off with special equipment that can create false driver’s licenses and temporary license plates, which could lead to identity theft.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.