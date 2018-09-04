FHP search for 3 crooks involved in Miami Gardens DMV break-in

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a trio of crooks who burglarized a Miami Gardens driver’s license office.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when three men broke into the driver’s license office near Northwest 183rd Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Aug. 26.

Florida High Patrol officials said the crooks stole several pieces of office equipment, including a printer, two monitors and a computer, before fleeing.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.