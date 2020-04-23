FHP responds to crash on Florida’s Turnpike involving big rig

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on scene of a crash involving a big rig on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood.

Troopers responded to the scene along the northbound ramp to exit 47 just before 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where several tow trucks could be seen surrounding the crashed truck hauling a large metal beam.

It is unclear what condition the driver of the big rig is in.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays.

