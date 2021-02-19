FHP responds to crash involving dump truck on NB Turnpike near I-75

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a dump truck is causing heavy traffic delays on Florida’s Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, just after Interstate 75, at around 1:20 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a tow truck could be seen working to upright a dump truck that spilled its load of sand.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic delays as two lanes remain blocked, as of 2 p.m.

