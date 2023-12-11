NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released footage demonstrates what Florida Highway Patrol troopers saw when they recently attempted to stop a runaway van.

State troopers were seen colliding with the van various times in the dashcam video from Dec. 5, and creating multiple pit-maneuvers to stop the vehicle. Parts of the vehicle are seen flying,

According to Florida Highway Patrol, officials attempted to stop the van on I-95 in the area of Northwest 69th Street but the driver did not stop.

The vehicle ended up stopping on SR-112 along the airport expressway in Miami-Dade County. That is when Jose Carlos Blanquicett jumped out of the stolen van and began running on foot, until he surrendered moments later.

FHP released the charges of his arrest including grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, and sexual battery.

Officials reported that no officers on the scene were injured. Blanquicett remains behind bars and was given a $50,000 bond in court.

