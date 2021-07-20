FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of a police chase shows the moment a car carrying five teens flipped over on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol released the video of the events following a group of teens attempting to steal a car from a home in Fort Lauderdale back on May 19.

The teens were not able to steal the car but quickly found themselves in a police chase as they attempted to flee the scene.

The chase began in Fort Lauderdale and ended in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Several other accidents resulted from the chase.

All teens involved are currently facing charges.

They were also taken to the hospital after the police chase ended.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.